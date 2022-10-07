Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’ Renewed For Season 2 Before Series Premiere

Ahead of its series premiere, Fox has renewed its upcoming animated comedy series Krapopolis from creator Dan Harmon. “As you can imagine, anything Dan Harmon does is unflinchingly irreverent and filled with his signature, bold characters; and these early episodes of Krapopolis far surpass even our highest expectations,” said Fox’s President of Entertainment Michael Thorn. “While we continue to evolve FOX’s animation brand, it’s a true delight watching Dan and his team work their magic on Krapopolis. But it’s an even bigger thrill to be so confident in this special project to be able to reward it with an early renewal.”

Krapopolis centers around a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that try to run one of the world’s first cities set in ancient Greece without killing each other. It was previously announced that Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, The IT Crowd‘s Richard Ayoade, What We Do in the Shadows‘ Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell would lend their voices to the Rick and Morty and Community creator’s upcoming series.

Ayoade will take on the role of Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess and benevolent King of Krapopolis. His mother, Deliria (voiced by Waddingham), is the goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. The show also tracks Deliria’s extended Olympian family, including Shlub (voiced by Berry), the father of Tyrannis, who is a mantitaur (half centaur [horse and human], half manticore [lion, human, and scorpion]). Described as “oversexed and underemployed,” Schlub claims to be an artist who has never paid for anything in his life. Meanwhile, Murphy voices cyclops Stupendous, Tyrannis’ half-sister and Deliria’s daughter. Tyrannis’ half-brother Hippocampus (voiced by Trussell) is the son of Shlub and a “hot mess” of a mermaid.

Krapopolis is part of the animation deal the Rick and Morty co-creator has with Fox Entertainment that was unveiled last year. According to a press release, the show serves as the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as Fox and the show’s animation studio Bento Box enter the NFT business. Its official website “sells digital goods and NFTs that provide fans exclusive experiences, including access to token-gated content, exclusive show voting rights, private Discord channels, and access to meet-and-greets with the cast and crew.”

Krapopolis, Series Premiere, TBA, 2023, Fox