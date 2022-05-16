Fox Announces 2022-23 Slate Including New Comedies & Dramas

Fox has unveiled its content slate for the 2022-2013 television season, adding three new dramas, two new animated comedies, and one new unscripted series to its lineup.

The announcement came during the annual Upfront event on Monday, where Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier presented a panel to the national advertising community. “Advertisers have been our focus since the start of this company, and we’re proud that this too is proof of Fox’s differentiation,” said Collier.

One of the new series presented during the panel included Monarch, the country music family drama starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel. The show was originally set to be part of the network’s midseason schedule, with a two-night premiere set for Sunday, January 30; however, it was later pushed back to Fall 2022.

Joining Monarch is missing persons drama Alert, from executive producers Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath (The Blacklist), and crime anthology series Accused, from exec producers Howard Gordan and Alexa Gansa (Homeland) and David Shore (House).

Animation remains a cornerstone of Fox programming, with new series Grimsburg, starring and exec produced by Jon Hamm (Mad Men). In addition, Fox will launch its first-ever Blockchain/NFT series, Krapopolis, from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon and starring Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), and Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows).

The animation content doesn’t stop there, as Fox’s Animation Studio, Bento Box Entertainment, will produce all-new made-for-Tubi movies, Pastacolypse, Millennial Hunter, and Big Bruh.

In addition, the network will add a brand-new competition series, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, which is seeking the next big culinary entrepreneur. The new cooking show joins returning competition series Lego Masters, which now will air in-season, including the multi-night spinoff, Celebrity Lego Masters: Holiday Bricktacular.

Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain’s drama series Fantasy Island will also air in-season for its upcoming second season.