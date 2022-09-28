Mila Kunis Doesn’t Think Jackie Should Be With [Spoiler] on ‘That ’90s Show’

Mila Kunis is set to return to her breakout role as Jackie from That ’70s Show for a guest appearance on Netflix‘s upcoming spinoff, That ’90s Show, alongside her husband Ashton Kutcher and most of the original cast.

While talking with Access Hollywood about her upcoming role in the Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive, the subject of reprising her most famous TV role came up.

While Kunis wasn’t sure exactly which details have been revealed about the spinoff so far, she was comfortable enough to share that Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso (Kutcher) end up together after all. But she didn’t think the pairing was realistic, noting how at the end of the original series, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) and Kelso was married to Shannon Elizabeth’s character.

“My husband and I are together in it, which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis said. “I called BS. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez….’ Now we’re married with a kid, and I was like, ‘I don’t know about this.’”

Jackie dated Kelso in Seasons 1 through 4, and then Hyde (Danny Masterson) in Seasons 5 through 7. While Kelso proposed to Jackie at the beginning of Season 8, she turned him down, and by the end of the series, she was with Fez. Fans of the show will be happy to see Kelso and Jackie back together, even if it doesn’t line up with the original series. How the showrunners will reunite the fictional high school sweethearts will be interesting to see play out.

Kutcher also spoke about returning to the series, noting how nostalgic and bizarre the whole experience was.

While there is no premiere date set yet, production on Season 1 wrapped in July, so hopefully there will be some premiere date news soon.