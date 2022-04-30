It’s official: More cast members from That ’70s Show are joining Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith in the Netflix spinoff.

The streaming service has announced that Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will be making special appearances on That ’90s Show. (Danny Masterson, who played Hyde, will not be returning; multiple women have accused him of sexual assault.) It is picking up 15 years after the original series’ finale took place. That ’70s Show premiered in 1998 and ran for eight seasons on Fox. Check out a first look at Rupp and Smith back as Kitty and Red below.

According to Netflix, That ’90s Show takes place in 1995, following Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), as she visits her grandparents for the summer. There, she’ll bond with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.

The new cast members of the series, for which 10 episodes have been ordered, include Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki.

That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, as well as their daughter Lindsey Turner, will write and executive produce the spinoff. Gregg Mettler, who also worked on the original series, will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer on That ’90s Show. Also serving as executive producers are Smith, Rupp, Marcy Carsey, Tom Werner.

Valderrama previously told TV Insider of a possible appearance on the new spinoff, “I’m a little busy now, but I support them so much. I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best. And if the timing is right, I’d never say no.” Sounds like the timing worked out.

