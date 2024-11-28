See ‘The Price Is Right’ Star Drew Carey Get Roasted in ‘Hollywood Squares’ Star-Studded Teaser (VIDEO)

Drew Carey and Pete Holmes on Hollywood Squares
The return of Hollywood Squares is right around the corner, and the show has dropped a new teaser, describing the game show as “the funniest celeb dinner party.”

In the clip, shared on the official Hollywood Squares Instagram page, viewers are given a glimpse of some of the stars participating in the highly-anticipated reboot. Among those stars is The Price is Right host Drew Carey, who is on the receiving end of a cutting remark.

During some playful banter, comedian Pete Holmes admonishes Carey, telling him, “The price was WRONG, Drew.”

Other stars featured in the teaser include Tiffany Haddish, Gabriel Iglesias, Whitney Cummings, Tyra Banks, and, of course, Drew Barrymore, who will occupy the famous center square.

At one point, Triumph, the Insult Comic Dog, tells Barrymore, “You’re so uncomfortably close, I feel like I’m on your talk show.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hollywood Squares CBS (@hollywoodsquarescbs)

The ribbing doesn’t stop there, as Holmes also takes aim at host Nate Burleson‘s dress sense, telling him, “It kind of looks like a black suit changed its mind.”

Hollywood Squares is set to premiere on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET. After three weeks, the show will move to Wednesdays at 10 pm ET beginning on January 29 as part of CBS Game Night.

In addition to the guests featured in the teaser, the line-up also includes Yvette Nicole BrownAkbar GbajabiamilaOliver HudsonJo KoyJustin LongKevin NealonRuPaulAndrew RannellsKristen Schaal, Jay Leno, Julie BowenSheryl Underwood, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Fans jumped into the comments of the latest Instagram teaser to share their excitement for the upcoming series, with one commenter writing, “This is going to be a fun show. I can’t wait!”

“I am so looking forward to watching it,” added another.

'Hollywood Squares' Reveals Celebrity Guests Including Jay Leno, Tyra Banks & Julie Bowen
Related

'Hollywood Squares' Reveals Celebrity Guests Including Jay Leno, Tyra Banks & Julie Bowen

“Oh my gosh, I LOVED watching this show!! I hope you can get some of the former stars who were on,” said another.

Another predicted, “This is going to be a hit.”

The original Hollywood Squares premiered with a pilot episode in 1965 on NBC before debuting its first full series in 1966 with Peter Marshall as host. It ran for 14 seasons before being canceled. In 1986, it was revived with John Davidson as host and aired in syndication until 1989. It was rebooted again in 1998 with Tom Bergeron and ran until 2004.

Are you excited for the return of Hollywood Squares? Which celebrity guest are you looking forward to seeing? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Hollywood Squares, Series Premiere, January 9 2025, 8 pm et, CBS

