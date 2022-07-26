Ashton Kutcher Talks About Returning for ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’

As Netflix prepares for the launch of That ’90s Show, a spinoff of the beloved Fox sitcom That ’70s Show, series star Ashton Kutcher is opening up about returning to where his acting career began.

Speaking with Variety’s Carson Burton at the red carpet premiere of Vengeance, Kutcher noted how surreal it was to be back on set while also explaining why he agreed to come back. “It was really nostalgic to be back on the set,” he said. “It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre.”

Kutcher portrayed Michael Kelso in the original sitcom, starring alongside fellow teenage cast members Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Lisa Robin Kelly, and his future wife, Mila Kunis.

“Mila and I were contemplating it,” Kutcher said when referencing his decision to participate in the new series. “We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

Kutcher and Kunis are set for guest roles in the upcoming spinoff, which revolves around Eric (Grace) and Donna’s (Prepon) daughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), who is staying with her grandparents for the summer. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty, while the show follows a new generation of Point Place kids, played by Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos.

“It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal,” Kutcher said of the new series, which comes from That ’70s Show creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, as well as their daughter Lindsey Turner. Gregg Mettler, who also worked on the original series, will serve as showrunner, executive producer, and writer on That ’90s Show.

