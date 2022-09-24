‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Heroes Take a Stand in Explosive Season 2 Preview (VIDEO)

The second season of Vikings: Valhalla won’t even air until 2023, but thanks to the power of TUDUM, we have a sneak peek at a climactic Season 2 moment.

In the preview — revealed today, Saturday, September 24, as part of Netflix’s TUDUM global fan event — the Viking heroes Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) “make a desperate last stand against Olaf and his warriors,” as Netflix explains.

In the clip, Olaf, the villainous Jarl of Ringerike, hears that his minions have found Leif, Freydis, Harald, and their people. He and his warriors give pursuit and corner our heroes on a beach.

“Kill them all!” Olaf yells.

Olaf’s warriors advance, and just when it seems like our heroes are headed for Valhalla, fireballs rain from the sky, taking Olaf’s warriors by surprise.

Netflix announced this March that it had ordered not just one but two more seasons of Vikings: Valhalla— a sequel to History’s Vikings — after the show hit the streaming platform’s top 10 in 90 countries.

“Fans of Valhalla — thank you to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season 1,” creator and showrunner Jeb Stuart wrote in a statement at the time. “The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season 2 and that production will start soon on Season 3. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute, and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. Skål!”

