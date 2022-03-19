‘Valhalla’: Similarities & Differences With ‘Vikings’ the Spinoff Should Keep

Vikings: Valhalla has brought us back to Kattegat.

The sequel series to History’s Vikings, set 100 years in the future, follows the adventures of 11th-century explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett), his pagan sister Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald (Leo Suter), the prince of Norway. All three will reprise their roles in Seasons 2 and 3, in addition to other cast members. (Filming on Season 2, which will be released in 2023, has already wrapped. Production for season 3 will begin this spring.)

See Also 'Vikings: Valhalla' Cast Shares Harrowing & Hilarious BTS Details From Set (VIDEO) Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter talk shooting the intense battle scenes and laugh about hilarious first meetings on set.

Back in Kattegat, there is search for destiny, rising female power, bloodshed and gore, and the Vikings’ end is drawing closer. The spinoff makes references to the legends we loved from Vikings, and we can’t help but feel nostalgic for characters like Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen). We also can’t help but compare the two shows as the drama and action unravels when watching Season 1 of the spinoff.

Keep reading to find out what similarities and differences we picked up on when comparing these two that should remain part of the series going forward.

Vikings: Valhalla, Season 1, Streaming Now, Netflix