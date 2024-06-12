Heroes will become legends, Netflix says of the final season of Vikings: Valhalla, the sequel to Vikings.

The series is set in the early 11th century and chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived, Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his sister, Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), and the Norwegian prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). The drama returns soon to close out its story, and Netflix has released a new trailer to tease how it will all end.

Read on for the latest about the final chapter, including when it premieres, who’s returning as series regulars, and more.

Vikings: Valhalla Is Ending With Season 3

Netflix announced in October 2023 that the third season will be the show’s last.

“I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald and Freydis. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes,” creator and showrunner Jeb Stuart said in a statement at the time.

“When we started this project 5 years ago, I worked hard with this incredible cast and crew to craft a journey that we all hoped would be satisfying,” he continued. “Of course with real historical figures, there are always more aspects of their lives that could be explored, but it made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis and Harald’s voyages to end with our third season. And we really cannot wait for the fans to see the conclusion of this chapter of history.”

When Will the Final Episodes Premiere?

Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, July 11.

What Is Season 3 About?

According to Netflix, the new season jumps ahead seven years after the previous one ended. “Freydis is now the undisputed leader of pagan Jomsborg, and Leif and Harald have achieved glory in Constantinople,” reads the official description. “But greater challenges lie ahead in order for each to reach their ultimate destiny.”

Who Is in the Season 3 Cast?

In addition to Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter returning as Leif, Freydis, and Harald, Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Godwin), and Bradley Freegard (King Canute) are back as series regulars.

Guest stars include Pollyanna McIntosh (Queen Ælfgifu), Soren Pilmark (Sweyn Forkbeard), Sofya Lebedeva (Elena), Florian Munteanu (Maniakas), and Goran Visnjic (Erik the Red).

Is There a Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Trailer?

Yes, there is, and you can watch it above to see what’s coming up for Leif, Freydis, and Harald as well as the others. “What makes a king successful? Two types of strength: strength of mind, intelligence, and the power to defend your position, physical strength,” says Leif. The trailer shows just why “a Viking friend is a good friend to have.” It’s a fight to the end.

Who’s Behind Vikings: Valhalla?

Joining creator and showrunner Stuart as executive producers are Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri. The series is based on Vikings, created by Hirst.