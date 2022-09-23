‘Bob’s Burgers’: The Belchers Take Stock of Their Business in First Look (VIDEO)

The Belchers are back in Bob’s Burgers and just getting by in an exclusive first look at the Season 13 premiere episode, “To Bob, or Not to Bob.”

Set to air, Sunday, September 25 on Fox, the installment follows Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), Linda (John Roberts), and the kids as they help Mr. Fischoeder (guest star Kevin Kline) put on a play in order to get his brother Felix (Zach Galifianakis, also guesting) to confess to a theft. Meanwhile, Louise (Kristen Schaal) is jealous of Tina’s hands (Dan Mintz) for reasons that will be revealed once the episode arrives. Also joining Kline and Galifianakis as a guest voice in the episode is The Great‘s Adam Godley.

In the meantime, the first look clip, above offers fans a peek into where the Belchers are at as Season 13 kicks off. And while the family is holding strong, they can’t help but acknowledge the struggles around them, particularly the closure of next-door neighbor Tan in Real Life.

The tanning business is shuttering, and the Belchers watch on as a mover removes items from the space. “Aw, poor Tan in Real Life. I really thought they’d make it,” Linda muses in the sneak peek.

“They flew too close to the artificial sun,” Louise states in response to her mother’s comment.

“I never even did the free tanning session that they offered me,” Bob laments from behind the counter as the rest of his family almost have their noses pressed to the window. “Maybe don’t make this about you, dad!” Gene (Eugene Mirman) tells his father before quickly wondering if he can obtain some free goods now that Tan in Real Life is closing.

As their conversation carries on, the Belchers talk about past ideas for expanding their business and realize that they may have dodged a bullet by not following through. See the full scene unfold in the exclusive, above, and don’t miss Bob’s Burgers when it returns for Season 13 this fall on Fox.

Bob’s Burgers, Season 13 Premiere, Sunday, September 25, 9/8c, Fox