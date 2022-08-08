12 Essential ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Episodes

In honor of Buffy the Vampire Slayer claiming the top spot in our Best Shows of the ’90s list, we’re taking a look back at the episodes that made it must-watch TV (remember when you had to tune in live and didn’t have DVRs or next-day streaming options?).

From the introduction of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s titular character and the Scooby Gang to the heartbreaking episodes (not just the tragic deaths!) to its musical episode, watching Buffy more often than not meant being entertained for an hour each week. From the first fight to the last, it’s still an enjoyable rewatch.

That being said, there are 144 episodes over seven seasons, so we’re making it a bit easier to figure out where to start to get your Buffy fix. Scroll down for the most essential episodes.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Streaming, Hulu