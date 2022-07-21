‘Wolf Pack’ Adds Sarah Michelle Gellar as Star and Executive Producer

Paramount+’s upcoming offshoot of the Teen Wolf franchise is bringing in a supernatural expert to play an expert.

Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will star in and executive produce Wolf Pack, from Jeff Davis (Teen Wolf), it was announced during Teen Wolf: The Movie‘s San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel. She’ll be playing Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who is a highly regarded expert in her field and has suffered personal loss. She’s brought in to find the teenage arsonist responsible for a massive wildfire that could be the reason for a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles being reawakened.

Wolf Pack is based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom. It follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them — the bite and blood of a werewolf.

The series stars Armani Jackson as Everett, Bella Shepard as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna, and Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan. Production is underway in Atlanta, Georgia, and it is slated to premiere later this year in the U.S.

Davis serves as writer and executive producer. In addition to Gellar, Joe Genier is also an executive producer. Mike Elliott is co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler serves as executive producer and pilot director.

In addition to starring as Buffy, Gellar’s TV credits include The Crazy Ones, Ringer, and All My Children.

Wolf Pack, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+