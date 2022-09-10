Disney+‘s slew of new and returning shows got exciting updates during the D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, California. We’ve rounded up long list of updates, including the official trailers for National Treasure: Edge of History, Lucasfilm’s Willow series, and more.

Also revealed during the presentations were the National Treasure: Edge of History release date, trailers for Tim Allen‘s The Santa Clauses, and John Stamos‘ Big Shot Season 2, plus a featurette from the upcoming American Born Chinese starring Michelle Yeoh, and more.

Scroll through all of the trailers and updates from Disney+ at the D23 Expo, below, to see Catherine Zeta-Jones and Justin Bartha‘s cameos in the National Treasure trailer, Warwick Davis’ Willow casting update, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 details, and more.

National Treasure: Edge Of History Trailer, Release Date



A spinoff of the Nicolas Cage movies, the National Treasure: Edge of History series centers Lisette Alexis’ Jess, “a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure,” per the official logline.

The new National Treasure: Edge of History trailer finds Jess embarking on a thrilling adventure. Harvey Keitel’s Peter Sadusky returns and Zeta-Jones’ Billie makes her debut. Billie is described as “a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code” by Disney+. Movie alum Justin Bartha is reprising his role as Riley Poole in the series.

National Treasure: Edge of History will premiere with its first two episodes on Wednesday, December 14.

Willow Trailer, Casting Update

Willow is based on the movie of the same name that tracked a farmer who goes on an epic adventure to keep a much sought-after infant girl out of the clutches of the evil Queen Bavmorda. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the high-stakes adventure continues when an unlikely group of heroes set off on a perilous new quest involving Shorsha’s daughter.

Shorsha was the daughter of Queen Bavmorda in the original movie. The new Willow trailer shows her daughter searching for Willow to recruit his magical help in the search for her kidnapped brother. Davis reprises his role as Willow Ufgood, and Joanne Whalley returns as Shorsha. Davis announced during the D23 presentation that Christian Slater has been cast in the series. Slater will play a friend of Val Kilmer‘s Madmartigan, but no further character details have been revealed.

Willow premieres Wednesday, November 30 on Disney+. The cast includes Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown) as Kit, Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jade, Ellie Bamber (The Serpent) as Dove, Amer Chadha-Patel (The Third Day) as Boorman Dempsey Bryk, Tony Revolori (Servant), and more.

American Born Chinese Featurette



American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an average teenager struggling to juggle his high school social circle with his home life. The cast includes Chin Han as Simon Wang, Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, Jimmy Liu as Wei-Chen, Sydney Taylor as Amelia, plus Daniel Wu and Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh and Quan co-starred in the epic Everything Everywhere All at Once for A24. Quan was announced as one of the new cast members in Loki Season 2 at another point during the D23 expo.

Production just wrapped for this epic teenage adventure from the graphic novel of the same name created by Gene Luen Yang. The release date is yet to be announced, but Disney+ shared the above featurette during D23, and it’s full of epic action sequences as Gods and high schoolers collide.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 Trailer

The original cast of the beloved Proud Family is back including Penny (Kyla Pratt), father Oscar (Tommy Davidson), mother Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), grandmother Suga Mama (Jo Marie Payton), and Uncle Bobby (Cedric the Entertainer). Musical guests for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 2 include Chance the Rapper and Normani. Season 2 will be arriving in February 2023.

Echo Trailer

The Echo footage was shown exclusively to those in the room at D23. A spinoff of last year’s Marvel series Hawkeye, Echo features a largely Indigenous cast starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf Cheyenne woman with expert athletic skills and the ability to perfectly copy people’s movement. The cast also includes Zahn McClarnon, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene.

The footage revealed Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin will return for the series clad in an eyepatch. He was last seen in Hawkeye, but previously appeared in Netflix’s Daredevil. Charlie Cox‘s Matt Murdock will appear in Echo as well.

“What a journey this has been. This is only the second role I’ve ever had,” Cox said on stage at the D23 panel Saturday, per Variety. “This is such an amazing feeling. To only be my second lead. It’s great.”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Staging High School Musical Reunion

The #HSMTMTS cast announces that the stage production for season 4 of #HighSchoolMusical will be High School Musical 3: Senior Year🎓 #D23Expo @DisneyD23 pic.twitter.com/h14Or82aaD — 1043MYfm (@1043MYfm) September 11, 2022

Get ready to welcome back the East High Wildcats. When they head back to school in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4, they will discover they’ll be featured extras in the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion, which will film at their school. What’s more, Miss Jenn has tapped High School Musical 3: Senior Year as the school’s musical for the year.

Disney hasn’t confirmed which High School Musical alums will be guest starring in the season, if any, but series stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, and Dara Reneé announced the Season 4 plot news at the D23 presentation. HSM alums KayCee Stroh, Lucas Grabeel, and Corbin Bleu appeared in past seasons of the Disney+ original series.

