We’ve officially met the heroine at the center of National Treasure: Edge of History, the new Disney+ series based on the hit film franchise, and another actor is reprising his role.

As part of its presence at San Diego Comic-Con, the streaming service revealed that Harvey Keitel, who played Peter Sadusky in the film franchise (and is pictured above in National Treasure: Book of Secrets), will be reprising his role when he guest stars on the series. (As was previously announced, Justin Bartha will reprise his role as Riley Poole when he guest stars.) Disney+ has also released a teaser featuring Lisette Olivera and key art. Check both out below.

National Treasure: Edge of History follows Olivera’s Jess, a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Zuri Reed plays Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend. Antonio Cipriano’s Oren is a lovable but self-obsessed goofball who has an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories and attempts to win back Tasha’s affections. Jordan Rodrigues plays Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met. Jake Austin Walker’s Liam is a swoon-worthy struggling musician, who has a permanent chip on his shoulder and comes from a long line of treasure hunters. Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. And Lyndon Smith plays FBI Agent Ross, a dogged investigator who begins to realize there’s a greater conspiracy at hand.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing.

National Treasure: Edge of History, Series Premiere, TBA, Disney+