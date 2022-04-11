‘National Treasure’: Justin Bartha to Reprise Film Role of Riley Poole in Disney+ Series

The newest adventurers in the world of National Treasure are going to have help from a familiar face.

Disney+ has announced that Justin Bartha will guest star as his film character, computer expert Riley Poole, in National Treasure. The live-action series is an expansion of the movie franchise — 2004’s National Treasure and 2007’s Book of Secrets — and follows Jess (Lisette Alexis), a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

National Treasure also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code; Zuri Reed as Tasha, Jess’ ride-or-die friend who joins the treasure hunt but is forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend; Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Jess’ childhood best friend who has loved her since the day they met; Antonio Cipriano as Oren, a loveable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories that attempts to win back Tasha’s affections; and Jake Austin Walker as Liam, a swoon-worthy struggling musician, with a permanent chip on his shoulder, who comes from a long line of treasure hunters.

Jess recruits her friends to help uncover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith also stars as FBI Agent Ross, who assists in the quest.

Bartha’s TV credits include Atlanta, The Other Two, Godfather of Harlem, and The Good Fight.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce National Treasure alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer. Mira Nair is directing and executive producing. Production is underway in Baton Rouge.

National Treasure, Series Premiere, TBA, Disney+