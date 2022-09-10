Get ready to cheer on the Westbrook Sirens, because the Big Shot Season 2 trailer is here. And it looks like our favorite coach, John Stamos‘ Maryvn Korn, has a lot more than just winning games to contend with as the Westbrook School for Girls officially goes co-ed.

In Big Shot Season 2 on Disney+, “Korn returns to Westbrook with a new fire, ready to show that his basketball team belongs in D-2 and that he’s still the championship-winning, powerhouse coach he was in the NCAA,” the synopsis teases. “Marvyn’s latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava, a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.”

See Stamos and his team adjust to their new circumstances — ushered in by dean Sherilyn Thomas (Yvette Nicole Brown) — in the trailer, above. All 10 episodes of Season 2 will drop Wednesday, October 12 on Disney+.

When Season 2 was announced in 2021, Stamos gushed over the series, saying in a statement he’s “so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow.”

“And yet,” he continued, “he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in Season 2.”

Series creator David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) said at the time, “We are thrilled to be returning with Big Shot. The show has touched so many hearts — John Stamos’ brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn — we look forward to Season 2 and beyond.”

Big Shot is executive produced by Kelley, Lorey, Garrett, and Bill D’Elia (Chicago Hope). Lorey will also be back as showrunner.

Big Shot, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 12, Disney+