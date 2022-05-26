‘Willow’: Disney+ Offers First Look With Teaser Trailer, Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)

“There is a story of a child destined to be an empress, and the unlikely hero who would protect her.” Such is the story of Willow, the new live-action fantasy adventure series from Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment coming to Disney+.

The streaming service released a teaser trailer, featuring Warwick Davis reprising his role as Willow Ufgood, and announced that the series will premiere on Wednesday, November 30, as part of the Lucasfilm studio showcase panel at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim. It is based on the classic 1988 feature film starring Val Kilmer.

As we’re told in the teaser, “There is a balance between all things: lights and shadow, good and evil. When that balance is upset, the universe corrects.” Watch the video below for a look at the adventures to come in this fantastical, wondrous series as the characters must go “into the unknown.”

Willow is an epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

The series features a diverse international cast. Davis is joined by Ellie Bamber, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Cailee Spaeny, Talisa Garcia, Dempsey Bryk, Ruby Cruz, and Amar Chadha-Patel. Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers.

Willow, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 30, Disney+