‘Loki’ Season 2: Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast, First Clips Shown at D23 Expo

Ke Huy Quan has been cast in Loki Season 2 at Disney+, marking the Everything Everywhere All at Once star’s next foray into multiverse tales. The Goonies alum’s casting was announced by Kevin Feige during Marvel’s D23 Expo panel in Anaheim, California this weekend. The panel also revealed the first clips from Loki Season 2.

Quan joins returning cast members Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino in the second season of the Disney+ series, which began production in the U.K. earlier this summer. No details about Quan’s role have been shared so far, but as previously announced, Rafael Casal (Blindspotting) has also been cast in the new season.

Loki Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger that found Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror in charge of the TVA. Di Martino’s Sylvie had ripped open the multiverse when destroying He Who Remains, causing Mobius (Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) to completely forget about Loki. Hiddleston told the crowd at D23 that Loki Season 2 picks up right where the finale left off.

While the D23 Loki trailer has not been released to the public, according to Collider, it started with Hiddleston being pulled apart down a hallway and saying, “This is going to sound strange. I’ve been pulled through time, and I saw terrible, awful things.” Loki and Mobius apparently team up again in the clips, and another moment showed Loki destroying a wall at the TVA to reveal a gold sculpture of Kang’s face. Kang, it seems, is still very much ruling this part of the multiverse.

Loki and Mobius then jump through different timelines, including one that looks like the Prohibition era, and Sylvie is seen looking disheveled and downtrodden. Quan is seen in one brief moment looking like a TVA employee, and Eugene Cordero‘s desk clerk, Casey, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw‘s Ravonna Renslayer also appear.

Before Quan took the stage at D23, it was occupied by none other than his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom co-star Harrison Ford. The star was there to promote the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. When on stage for Loki minutes later, Quan joked about Ford’s appearance, saying, “I’m very confused: is this not the Indiana Jones panel?” per Deadline.

Loki Season 1 writer Eric Martin wrote every episode of Season 2. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct most of the second season, and Hiddleston and Season 1 writer and showrunner Michael Waldron executive produce. Loki was the first Marvel series to get a second season at Disney+.

Loki, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Disney+