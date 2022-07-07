‘Daredevil’ Stars Charlie Cox & Vincent D’Onofrio Join Marvel’s ‘Echo’ Series

Disney+‘s Echo series starring Alaqua Cox‘s Maya Lopez will feature two familiar faces from Marvel’s former Netflix series Daredevil.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will reportedly reprise their roles as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, and Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin in the Disney+ series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel hasn’t commented on the casting news, but it shouldn’t come as a major surprise.

In 2021, Cox and D’Onofrio made their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debuts when Matt Murdock showed up in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Kingpin played an antagonistic role in Disney+’s Hawkeye series. Until then, their characters hadn’t been seen since Daredevil was canceled at Netflix after a third season.

Daredevil recently joined the Disney+ library along with its other former Netflix companions like Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. ABC‘s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was also added to the library. These additions and returns of Cox and D’Onofrio to their roles have raised questions about the future of these shows. Could they return? Only time will tell.

For now, Cox is reportedly set to reprise Matt Murdock’s crime-fighting alter-ego Daredevil in Echo as the character seeks out a former ally. Meanwhile, D’Onofrio’s involvement appears to confirm that Kingpin survived the bullet Maya Lopez shot in his direction at the end of Hawkeye.

Production on Echo began earlier this year as Disney+ unveiled the first photo of Maya Lopez in May and confirmed plans for a 2023 release. Echo serves as an origin story, revisiting the titular character whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She’ll have to face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community in order to move forward.

Along with Alaqua Cox, Charlie Cox, and Vincent D’Onofrio, Echo will feature Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Green, and Zahn McClarnon. Stay tuned for more news on the series as it continues taking shape at Disney+.

Echo, Series Premiere, 2023, Disney+