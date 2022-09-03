’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Recap: Big Ed and Liz vs. Everybody

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 2.]

Unlike the original series, none of the couples featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are currently under pressure to decide if they’re going to be married within 90 days or face possible deportation for the international partner in the relationship. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t major obstacles to tackle. Just two episodes in and a lot of the couple’s friends and family members seem to be really upset.

Big Ed and Liz

Viewers first met franchise lifer Big Ed on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, when he unsuccessfully tried to date a much younger woman in the Philippines named Rose. Big Ed then appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life and started dating Liz, a much younger waitress he met at the San Diego restaurant where she worked. Liz tells the HEA cameras that Big Ed always came in with a different woman and never had the same date twice.

They’ve broken up eight times — all initiated by Big Ed over text. But he claims to have matured enough to be able to handle the relationship, which is his first in almost 30 years, and they’re now engaged.

In an interview, Big Ed reveals that his mother, daughter, and best friend are all questioning the marriage. Liz’s besties and bridesmaids Tawny and J-Lo meet the couple for dinner at a potential engagement party venue and admit that they’re still getting used to the idea of Big Ed and Liz getting married. Liz says in an interview that Big Ed has proven his love to her, and his love of her daughter is what really made her fall for him. He seems to charm Tawny and J-Lo, but they’re still keeping their eye on him.

Another day, Big Ed meets Rich, his now-estranged best friend of 15 years. It’s the first time they’ve seen each other in four months, and it doesn’t go well. Big Ed says that he thinks it’s weird that Rich talks to his mom every day when he isn’t even talking to his mom right now. Rich tells the cameras that he thinks Liz is an opportunist. Big Ed says to Rich that they can’t be friends if he can’t accept Liz, and Rich says that he’s still his friend.

“I go my way, you go yours,” Big Ed says.

Jenny and Sumit

Sumit’s mom Sadhna cries and vehemently disowns him, saying, “It’s Jenny or your mother and father.” He follows them as they storm out, leaving Jenny sitting there alone and unaware of what exactly was said.

Outside, Sumit hugs Sadhna and says that maybe a change of scenery will help her change her mind, but she tells him not to come to their house. Through a translator, she says in an interview that it feels like she lost her son.

Sumit returns to the apartment and tells Jenny that they need to talk, and she asks if he can just leave it.

“It’s bad,” he tells her, which makes her explode.

“Okay it’s bad, what the f*** you wanna do?” Jenny yells. “Well, good, it’s bad. Good!”

Jenny says that she knows Sumit will just go with his parents as he has in the past. She knew it would turn out this way, and his loyalty should be to her.

“I need to pamper you whenever you get mad?” he shouts.

“Get away from me — forever!” she shouts back. “Understand?”

“I thought I’d be more of a priority to him and am starting to wonder if that’s going to change,” she tells the cameras later.

Sumit says in his own solo interview that he needs to know that Jenny is here for him because he may not have anyone else.

Kimberly and Usman

Kimberly picks up her son Jamal at the airport. Jamal lives in New York City and was with his mother during last season’s Tell All when she found out that Usman had FaceTimed his ex Zara while cameras rolled to ask if she missed him. He remains pretty suspicious about the Nigerian rapper.

Back at home, Kimberly notifies Jamal and her mother Sally that she plans to propose to Usman, and Jamal says, “That’s not how it works. The man is supposed to propose.” He thinks she can go visit him, but she shouldn’t rush into anything, adding to the cameras that he’s seen her heart broken more times than he can even count.

“I’m 51 now and I just want to live my life without judgment,” she asserts.

“This is BS,” Jamal says.

Kimberly is going to do what she wants, she says in an interview.

Meanwhile in Nigeria, Usman meets with his older brother Mohamed to ask for his help to get his mother’s blessing to marry Kimberly. Mohamed asks if she is Usman’s age, and after learning she’s 51, he asks Usman why he can’t just find a “very young wife” closer to home. Their mother is eager to start seeing kids from Usman.

“I can easily get a second wife when I’m ready,” Usman assures him.

Elizabeth and Andrei

Andrei and Elizabeth, who goes by Libby, are having a housewarming party, but Andrei is unhappy that she’s invited her parents and sisters. When her sister Becky comes over, he answers the door but doesn’t say anything other than “hey” to her, even after she asks how it’s going.

Libby gives her mom Pamela, sisters, and friends a tour of the house and they stop in the room that will serve as a guest bedroom and place for Libby to work on her singing. Her friend Marisol was a professional singer in the past and asks Libby to sing, but she refuses and says she doesn’t like to be put on the spot. She tells the group that she wants to sing nursery rhymes with her daughter, and Marisol asks her if there’s money in nursery rhymes. Libby says that she just wants to delve into her passion and be happy.

Later, Libby’s mom reiterates her wish to have all her children together at her birthday party and tells Andrei that he should bury the hatchet with her son Charlie, who is currently estranged from the whole family. Andrei tells Pamela that she’s in la la land and that Charlie needs help for his alcohol consumption.

“Everybody here is drinking alcohol,” Pamela points out, which makes everyone laugh.

In separate interviews, Libby’s sister Jenn can’t believe that she and Becky agree with Andrei for once, and Pamela says she thinks Andrei and Charlie are “the same person.”

“I would like to see them work through their issues as adults,” she adds.

Andrei tells Pamela that Charlie isn’t welcome in his house and “you won’t be either.”

“The buck is gonna stop here, Pamela!” he yells.

Jovi and Yara

As Jovi, Yara, and their daughter Mylah drive to a vineyard for the afternoon, we learn that there’s been a falling out with Jovi’s mother, Gwen. They haven’t talked to her in six months following a fight between Gwen and Jovi. The argument started because Jovi told Gwen, who lives three hours away, that Yara was sad that she hasn’t been more involved when Jovi goes away to work for a month at a time.

When they arrive at the vineyard, which is fruitless at this time of year, conversation shifts to Yara’s chest. She wants to get some plastic surgery to counteract the changes she’s seen after breastfeeding, and Jovi has no problem with that, saying, “Sure, it’d be nice to have boobs like a stripper. I like fake boobs!”

Jovi hopes that she doesn’t feel peer pressured by her friends to do this, but admits in a solo interview that “in reality, her boobs don’t look great. I can see how there’s room for improvement there.”

Bilal and Shaeeda

Bilal’s ex-wife Shahidah meets the couple for coffee and things get heated immediately. Shaeeda says that when Shahidah came to her house to talk about the pre-nuptial agreement, Shahidah was filled with rage: “You were very much aggressive. You had a lot of rage.”

Shahidah isn’t about to stand for what she sees as a total mischaracterization. She asks if she yelled at Shaeeda, and Shaeeda says she “came with boxing gloves on.”

Shaeeda is still so upset about that day that she admits she wanted to “ban” Shahidah from their home and reiterates that Shahidah came with “rage.”

Bilal is sitting there saying almost nothing, and Shahidah tells him he needs to control this before it goes off the rails. He starts to repeat a chant over and over that is subtitled, “I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan.”

Shahidah pulls her mic pack off and leaves. Bilal is speechless and says nothing to Shaeeda in the car.

“I am so angry right now,” he admits later in an interview. He’s especially embarrassed that the argument happened in public, and if he says anything in the car, he’ll probably regret it.

Next Time

We’ll finally catch up with 90 Day OG Angela, who says that her African husband Michael may be scamming her and she may have to find support in new people. Who is she FaceTiming and calling “sexy baby?” Jovi and Yara try to mend their relationship with his mother, who says, “I love being a grandma, but I’m nobody’s nanny.”

Kimberly visits Usman and says she thinks his second wife should live in a whole other city away from her. “When you come to Nigeria, you don’t want to be in the same way?” he asks. “Come on, you sharing the same d***!”

“I almost threw this whole plate at you just now,” Kimberly fires back.

Bilal tells Shaeeda that she really disappointed him at the coffee shop the day before, which makes her feel like “all the fingers are pointing this way.” She cries and says she doesn’t see that she did anything wrong.

But that’s not all: Jenny tells the cameras that Sumit needs to decide between “his parents and our happiness” and Liz storms off while Big Ed claims to be teaching her how to do a photo shoot with a pretty woman. An action-packed new episode is just days away!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC and Discovery+