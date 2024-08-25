Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the August 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits.]

Patrick Mendes revealed his take on Big Ed and Liz Woods’ post-breakup relationship after living with them during the filming of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits. “Ed and Liz are really complicated. And Liz, like, I don’t know, it’s just kind of scandalous if you ask me,” Patrick said in the August 25 episode.

He added, “One night, Jayson’s throwing her over his shoulder, and the next night, she’s holding hands with Ed. And then Ed tells me that Liz said that Ed was better in bed or something like that. You know, it’s coming from Ed, which you know he probably made that up.”

Before filming, Patrick spoke with Ed about what was going on with Liz. “I think Liz is scandalous, and I just feel like you guys are way too close,” Patrick said. “I mean, especially if I was Jayson. [If] Jayson saw the way you guys were acting, they’d be done. It did seem like you were going for one more time for old-time’s sake type of thing.”

Ed responded, “Could I have closed it? Absolutely. I know me, and I know Liz’s weaknesses. Could I have done it? Absolutely. But she would have felt like sh*t, and it would have been harder for her.”

During an earlier moment at the house, Liz admitted to Ashley that it was “so easy” to fall back into her rhythm with Ed. “But I have a good man at home,” Liz said. “He’s everything to me right now. But it still doesn’t change the fact that there’s still all these feelings and being around Ed.”

When Ashley Michelle asked Liz if she still had romantic feelings for Ed, Liz replied, “I don’t have feelings like that. I never had the closure, the answers.”

Liz later revealed that Ed told her that “he missed his chance” with her. Despite being on decent terms with Ed, Liz stressed that she’s “not in love with him anymore. That doesn’t mean that I still don’t have a lot of love for him, but I do have a lot of my best memories with him, and I’m very grateful for the four days that we’re here in the house together.”

When filming was complete, Ed and Liz shared a tearful goodbye. He thanked Liz for being a part of his life. “I don’t want to say goodbye,” he said before hugging Liz.

“Ed told me he still wants to be a part of my life, remain friends, but I don’t want to see Ed again,” Liz revealed. “I want no more contact with Ed, but I’d be lying to myself if I say that it doesn’t hurt knowing that this is going to be the last time that I see him.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC, Streaming Soon on Max and discovery+