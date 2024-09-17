’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Big Ed Engaged Again After 24-Hour Whirlwind Romance

Martin Holmes
Comments
Big Ed Brown
Big Ed Brown Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

 More

Big Ed Brown is hoping to finally walk down the aisle as he’s engaged once again after a whirlwind 24-hour courtship.

As first reported by TMZ, the 90 Day Fiancé star proposed to 29-year-old Porscha Raemond at a fan meet-and-greet event at a sandwich shop in Plantation, Florida, just 24 hours after meeting her. Big Ed told the outlet, “It was love at first bite.”

The proposal was said to be so impromptu that Big Ed didn’t even have a ring ready for the special moment. He used a paper clip which he fashioned into a ring.

While this might seem like a publicity stunt, the TLC reality star assured TMZ that the engagement is “definitely real.”

Big Ed rose to fame on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, where he traveled to the Philippines to meet his then-girlfriend Rose Vega. Things didn’t work out between the pair, and they never ended up tying the knot.

However, Big Ed got another shot at love when he returned for the spinoff series 90 Day: The Single Life. There, he met and became engaged to Elizabeth “Liz” Woods. Big Ed and Liz would go on to appear in various editions of 90 Day, where their tumultuous relationship was displayed for all to see.

After breaking up and making up several times over the past few years, Big Ed and Liz finally split for good last year after Ed called off the wedding. In February, Liz shared a photo with her new boyfriend, Jayson Zuniga.

Speaking to TV Insider back in July, Liz said of her new relationship, “It happened really fast. I wasn’t looking. I planned on being single. We just hung out and were inseparable. Since then, I truly feel like when I read these sayings of like, someone can give you everything you’ve needed in three months that someone couldn’t in three years, I truly believe that.”

Since then, Big Ed has been sharing updates on his life on social media, including trips to Vegas, where he was seen posing with a mystery woman.

Before his TV career, Big Ed was married to Sandra Heckman. The couple had a daughter together, Tiffany. However, according to TMZ, the pair divorced in 1992 due to Big Ed’s alleged cheating.

