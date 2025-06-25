Joe Marinelli, ‘Santa Barbara,’ ‘General Hospital,’ and ‘Morning Show’ Star, Dies at 68

Veteran soap actor Joe Marinelli, who starred on NBC’s Santa Barbara, CBS’ Guiding Light, and ABC’s General Hospital, has died. He was 68.

Marinelli passed away on Sunday (June 22), in Burbank, California, after a battle with stomach cancer, his wife, Jean Marinelli, told The Hollywood Reporter. According to his agent, Julie Smith, Marinelli had been living with throat and stomach cancer for a few years, per CNN.

Born on January 21, 1957, in Meriden, Connecticut, Marinelli studied at Loyola Marymount University and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before landing early acting gigs on classic shows like Cagney & Lacey, L.A. Law, and Hill Street Blues.

His first major role was in the television soap opera Santa Barbara, where he played Bunny Tagliatti across 170 episodes from 1988 to 1990. He’d continue to appear in guest roles across TV throughout the 90s, including episodes of Hunter, Equal Justice, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures, Guiding Light, ER, NYPD Blue, and more.

Between 1999 and 2001, Marinelli played Joseph Sorel on General Hospital across 14 episodes. His other TV credits include Numbers, Castle, House, Parenthood, Ray Donovan, Legends, Insecure, Disjointed, and Hollywood.

Most recently, he starred in a recurring role as Donny Spagnoli on the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. On the big screen, he starred in Alexander Payne‘s Sideways and Niels Mueller’s The Assassination of Richard Nixon.

Fans and friends have been paying tribute, including Santa Barbara alum Leigh McCloskey, who wrote on Facebook, “A sweeter man or a dearer friend you could not find than Joe Marinelli. I knew Joe was sick and so admired his indefatigable spirit throughout what sounded like a very difficult, if not impossible, ordeal.”

McCloskey added, “Joe was a champion. He was a great acting partner, teacher, philosophical friend, passionate believer in people, and a storyteller extraordinaire that with laughter and depth revealed the human spirit so beautifully and in so many different ways… It saddens me greatly to say goodbye to my old friend and his belief in the goodness, and even the possible greatness of the human adventure. I’m glad I walked this earth with you Joe.”

Payne also paid tribute, saying, “The great Joe Marinelli acted in my very first movie at film school 40 years ago and again in Sideways. Aside from being an extraordinary artist, he was a uniquely magnificent human being with a heart as big as the ocean.”

The Morning Show star Mark Duplass added, “We lost a great one. Joe Marinelli lived in rare air. Generous performer, beautiful human, wide-eyed positivist. I got to know him shooting The Morning Show. We taught classes together. We talked about nothing and everything in between takes. We cut right to the important stuff on Day 1 of meeting. I will miss him dearly. And I will try to live my life a bit more like he lived his. We all should.”

Actor Nick Annunziata, who appeared in General Hospital with Marinelli, wrote, “I’m shocked by hearing this… Joe Marinelli…just wow… It seems like yesterday we were causing havoc in “Port Charles” on General Hospital, those were such fun times, I cherished those days we worked together… I’m very honored and lucky to have been in your sphere for a bit. Rest easy my friend.”

He is survived by his wife, Jean Marinelli, and two children, Vincent and David.