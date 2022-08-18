‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Scott Speedman to Recur in Season 19

We’re going to choose to look on the bright side when it comes to Scott Speedman’s status in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, especially considering how things ended in the finale for Dr. Nick Marsh and Ellen Pompeo’s Dr. Meredith Grey. After all, he’s not gone completely.

Speedman, who returned to the ABC medical drama in Season 18 as a series regular (after previously guest starring in a Season 14 episode), will now be recurring, according to TVLine. Returning as series regulars are: Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber), Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt), Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman), Kelly McCreary (Dr. Maggie Pierce), Anthony Hill (Dr. Winston Ndugu), Caterine Scorsone (Dr. Amelia Shepherd), Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson), Chris Carmack (Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln), and Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt).

This news come after five new first-year surgical residents were cast and Pompeo was revealed to be only appearing in eight episodes of Season 19. At the end of Season 18, as Meredith was trying to leave Grey Sloan for a job in Minnesota, Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) quit and Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) asked Meredith to at least be interim chief.

And after things had been going so well for Meredith and Nick (they said “I love you”), the finale left them in a very rocky place. He called her out on why she performed a risky surgery that failed, and she told him to go back to Minnesota — he’d joined her in Seattle to try to help save the hospital’s residency program — and he left. She tried to stop him, but we won’t know until the Season 19 premiere if she was successful. Since Speedman is now recurring and Pompeo won’t be in the full season, we think it’s safe to assume that Meredith and Nick’s relationship is far from over.