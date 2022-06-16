‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 8 Burning Questions for Season 19

Grey’s Anatomy ended its 18th season with quite a lot up in the air — relationships, jobs, characters’ freedom — which suggested that things could look very different when we see everyone again in the fall.

Take, for example, the status of Grey Sloan, with its residency program shut down, multiple doctors leaving, and the person who could be interim chief, Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), torn between Seattle and a new job in Minnesota. Then there are Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), fleeing from the police after a man reported what Owen was doing after he refused to help his dying wife end her life. And we have no idea where the fall will find a few relationships, including one couple that just reunited.

Scroll down as we take a look at our burning questions for the new episodes this fall.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19, Fall 2022, ABC