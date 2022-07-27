‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Harry Shum Jr. as New Season 19 Resident

We now know who will be playing all the new residents in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19.

Harry Shum Jr. has joined the cast of the medical drama as a first-year surgical resident, according to Deadline. The group also includes the new characters played by Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.

Shum will be playing Daniel “Blue” Kwan, described as “sharp-witted, impatient and brilliant. He is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything. A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.” We’ll have to see if he can get along with Kane’s Jules Millen, described as “a little bossy,” Floyd’s Simone Griffin, who’s a high achiever, Terho’s Lucas Adams who is “determined to prove himself as a surgeon” like others in his family, and Francis’ Mika Yasuda, who uses the fact that people overlook her to her advantage.

Grey’s Anatomy is bringing in these five new first-year surgical residents after Grey Sloan’s residency program was shut down by the medical accreditation board. Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was told that she had to “rebuild” and “recalibrate” it from scratch, and the current residents were last seen packing their lockers when Season 18 ended.

When Bailey quit, however, she left everything (including the keys to her office) in Dr. Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) hands, and Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) went on sabbatical. But Meredith was planning to move to Minnesota and take a new job there after she helped the hospital gets its residency program in shape. We’ll have to wait to see who’s around to be guiding these new residents.

See Also 'Grey's Anatomy': 8 Burning Questions for Season 19 From who will be back at Grey Sloan to which relationships will and won't make it, the Season 18 finale left a lot up in the air.

Shum’s TV credits include Shadowhunters, Glee, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, and Tell Me a Story.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 9/8c, ABC