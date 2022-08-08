‘A League of Their Own’: Abbi Jacobson Previews the Reboot’s Fresh ‘Perspective’

There’s still no crying in baseball, unless it’s to cheer this welcome reboot, A League of Their Own.

Inspired by the 1992 film, the eight-episode series brings the all-female Rockford Peaches — part of the first-ever women’s pro sports league — back to the plate. Set in 1943, the story of women struggling in a traditionally male world proves a fertile field to cover today.

“We looked at these stories from the perspective of where we stand now,” says cocreator Abbi Jacobson, who stars as team catcher Carson Shaw.

While dealing with issues of race and sexuality, Carson finds a connection with teammate Greta (D’Arcy Carden of Barry), “the catalyst for bringing out who Carson really is,” teases Jacobson.

Also on the roster: affable Peaches coach Dove Porter (Nick Offerman). One familiar face from the original film — Rosie O’Donnell as new character Vi — blesses the production. Adds cocreator Will Graham, “Rosie said, ‘It’s great to make something, but it doesn’t always get to matter, and this matters.’”

A League of Their Own, Series Premiere, Friday, August 12, Prime Video