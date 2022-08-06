We’re only a week away from finding out if Abby (Meghan Ory) called Evan (Robert Buckley) or Jay (Greyston Holt) in the Chesapeake Shores Season 5 finale, but as we continue to wait, we want to know who you think she should choose.

There’s Jay, the teacher, whom Abby invited as her plus one for Jess (Laci J. Mailey) and David’s (Carlo Marks) wedding. It seemed like something could happen between them and he won her over with his photo of her as an example of capturing a perfect moment. Still, in the finale, he admitted that while he had feelings for her, he also liked a guidance counselor at the school and wanted to start something with her unless Abby could tell him there was hope for the two of them.

Meanwhile, Abby spent Season 5 bantering with billionaire Evan (and danced with him at the aforementioned wedding). In the finale, upon realizing he wanted to ask her out, he made the grandest of gestures: picking her up from the airport. She agreed to think about going on “a full-on date” with him. While he drove her crazy, she was possibly interested (and it didn’t hurt that he brought her daughter dairy-free brownies).

That left Abby with a lot to think about, but she told her sister Bree (Emilie Ullerup), “I don’t know if I want to be with either of them. I don’t know if I want to be with anyone right now.” Still, by the end of the finale, she’d left someone a voicemail: “I have been thinking about you and I think maybe we should give this a try.”

The Season 6 trailer makes it look like Abby and Evan will be going on a date, but promos can be deceiving. Plus, even if they do go on a date, that doesn’t necessarily mean she called or will end up with him. Both guys have proven they’d be excellent choices and consider her daughters. Sure, for some, it might be hard to imagine Abby getting serious with anyone but Trace (Jesse Metcalfe). But he left, we don’t know if he’ll be back, and she seems ready to move on. Everyone has an opinion about romances on TV shows, so we’re asking you to vote in the poll below to tell us who you think Abby should (not necessarily will) choose.

Chesapeake Shores, Sixth and Final Season Premiere, Sunday, August 14, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel