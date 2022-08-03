‘Resident Alien’ Cast & Creator on Changing Harry’s Mind About Humans (VIDEO)

When the Resident Alien cast gets together on and off set, it’s clearly a good time.

Just take a look at what happened when stars Alan Tudyk (Harry Vanderspeigle), Sara Tomko (Asta Twelvetrees), Alice Wetterlund (D’Arcy Bloom), Corey Reynolds (Sheriff Mike Thompson), Elizabeth Bowen (Deputy Liv Baker), and Levi Fiehler (Mayor Ben Hawthorne) and showrunner Chris Sheridan sat down with Damian Holbrook at San Diego Comic-Con in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded to discuss what’s still to come this summer as well as hopes for Season 3.

When the second half of Season 2 premieres on August 10 on Syfy, Harry and Asta must deal with her shooting the man who wanted to kill the alien. “I’m going to do my best [to help her],” Tudyk said of his character, while Sheridan revealed, “Harry’s kind of happy that Asta has killed someone. Now they’re sort of both murderers.” Plus, there’s a true friend to offer them support in D’Arcy.

Meanwhile, things get weirder and weirder in Patience, Colorado, and for the sheriff, “I think he loves it,” said Reynolds. “I think he loves the idea that there’s something big going on that he’s either going to imagine or manifest. Fortunately, for him, he doesn’t have to do either because it is actually reality. It’s working out well for Mike.”

The cast and showrunner have been working on the show under COVID conditions, and for Sheridan, he has found something that has helped as a writer and for the future of Harry. “One thing COVID has done is it’s gotten everyone even closer, so we all know each other really well,” he explained. “I get to know them as people and as actors really well, so trying to tailor their characters towards their strengths and trying to bring out the humanity in everyone. … The key to the show, I think, is making the audience love them as characters because the more the audience loves them, the more they’re going to buy that maybe Harry someday will believe they’re worth saving.”

Watch the video interview above for more from the cast and showrunner of Resident Alien about aliens in Patience, impending parenthood for one of the characters (not actors), and the stars’ shoes.

Resident Alien, Season 2 Returns, Wednesday, August 10, 10/9c, Syfy