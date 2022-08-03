Netflix Cancels Teen Vampire Drama ‘First Kill’ After One Season

The teen vampire series First Kill will not be returning for a second season as Netflix has canceled the Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis-starring drama.

According to Deadline, the series did not meet the thresholds for viewing and completion of episodes. This was despite the show landing in the streamer’s weekly Top 10 for English-language TV series within its first three days of release. The show peaked at No. 3 in its first full week of release, falling only behind Stranger Things 4 and Peaky Blinders Season 6.

First Kill is written by Felicia D. Henderson and best-selling author Victoria “V.E.” Schwab and is based on one of Shwab’s short stories. It revolves around teenage vampire Juliette (Hook) and her attempt to make her first kill so she can join a powerful vampire family. The victim she sets her sights on is Calliope (Lewis), a new girl in town who turns out to be a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers. The two girls find that the other is not so easy to kill but way too easy to fall for.

In addition to Hook and Lewis, the series also stars a cast of mostly up-and-coming talent, including Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Jason Robert Moore, Gracie Dzienn, Will Swenson, Phillip Mullings Jr., Dominic Goodman, and Dylan McNamara.

The series is executive produced by Emma Roberts alongside Schwab and Henderson, the latter also serving as showrunner. Kara Preiss also serves as exec producer through Belletrist Productions.

First Kill is the latest Netflix series to be canceled, following The Baby-Sitters Club, which got the axe back in March, and the superhero drama Raising Dion, which was shelved in April after two seasons.

