'Hit & Run' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One Season

Hit And Run, Away, Teenage Bounty Hunters
Every TV platform has to make hard choices — even Netflix, a company that made close to $2 billion in revenue last year. Sure enough, the streaming service hasn’t shied away from cancelling its low performers or even moderate hits (when it makes sense), especially in recent years.

Just last summer, for example, Netflix axed The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, and they aren’t the only Netflix originals that never streamed a sophomore season. Scroll down to see which other shows the platform canceled after Season 1.

Canceled Netflix Shows The Get Down
Netflix

The Get Down

Netflix likely took a big loss with this musical drama set in the Bronx in the late 1970s. The series, co-created by Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann, was reported to be the company’s most expensive show ever, costing $120 million.

Canceled Netflix Shows Girlboss
Netflix

Girlboss

Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon created this comedy, which starred Britt Robertson as a young woman who falls into a career as a fashion entrepreneur.

Canceled Netflix Shows Disjointed
Netflix

Disjointed

Two and a Half Men’s Chuck Lorre co-created this stoner comedy, but alas, neither his bona fides nor the appeal of Kathy Bates as a cannabis dispensary owner could save the show from cancellation.

Canceled Netflix Shows Everything Sucks
Netflix

Everything Sucks!

This coming-of-age dramedy revolved around an A/V club and a drama club at a high school in Boring, Oregon, circa 1996.

Canceled Netflix Shows Seven Seconds
Netflix

Seven Seconds

Netflix chose not to grant a second season to this crime drama — which centered on a white police officer’s coverup of his accidentally killing a black teen — five months before Regina King won an Emmy for her performance.

Canceled Netflix Shows The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale
Netflix

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

After hosting The Soup for many years, McHale brought his wit to Netflix to host this weekly series, a “sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe.”

Canceled Netflix Shows The Break
Netflix

The Break With Michelle Wolf

This weekly series, meanwhile, featured Wolf “[making] fun of everything and everybody” without preaching or political agenda … “unless it’s funny.”

Canceled Netflix Shows All About the Washingtons
Netflix

All About the Washingtons

This sitcom starred Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons (of Run-DMC fame) as a rap retiree who mans the house and watches over the kids when his wife follows her entrepreneurial dreams.

Canceled Netflix Shows The Good Cop
Netflix

The Good Cop

Half dramedy, half murder mystery, this show featured Tony Danza as an ex-con ex-cop and Josh Groban as his by-the-books NYPD lieutenant son.

Canceled Netflix Shows Chambers
Netflix

Chambers

This supernatural horror series focused on a woman spooked by the spirit of the late teen whose heart she receives via transplant, with Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn playing the girl’s mourning parents.

Canceled Netflix Shows V Wars
Netflix

V Wars

The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder returned to bloodsucker fare with this sci-fi horror series, playing a doctor trying to save the world from an ancient virus that turns humans into vampires.

Canceled Netflix Shows October Faction
Netflix

October Faction

This horror series, meanwhile, starred Tamara Taylor and J.C. Mackenzie as a married monster hunters who unsuccessfully try to retire from the biz by moving to upstate New York with their teen kids.

the society
Netflix

The Society

This series featuring a large ensemble of young adu actors focused on teens who wake up in a place almost identical to their own New England town but discover they’ve been transported elsewhere. As they struggle to survive and find a way back home, their bonds are tested. The Society had been renewed for Season 2 but was canned due to budget constraints surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

I Am Not Okay With This
Netflix

I Am Not Okay With This

Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel, this coming of age story followed Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a teen dealing with family tragedy while coming to terms with her own identity and newly acquired powers. While it wasn’t publicly renewed, the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be canceled despite plans for a second season.

the big show show
Netflix

The Big Show Show

This family sitcom featured WWE star The Big Show in a fictionalized version of his life. In the series, his teenage daughter comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters. Debuting back in April 2020, the show was canceled later that sum

ashley garcia expanding the universe
Netflix

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Created by Mario Lopez and Seth Kurland, this series followed Ashley, a 15-year-old genius engineer and rocket scientist who moves across the country to live with her uncle when given a job opportunity at a prestigious company.

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Netflix
Kevin Baker / Netflix

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

The series served as a prequel to Jim Henson’s 1982 film and followed Gelfling who set out to save their world after they discovered the secret behind the Skelsis’ power.

Anjelica Bette Fellini Maddie Phillips Teenage Bounty Hunters Blair Sterling Wesley
Tina Rowden/Netflix

Teenage Bounty Hunters

The series followed 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley as they teamed up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) while also navigating high school drama.

Ray Panthaki Hilary Swank Away Ram Emma Green
Diyah Pera/Netflix

Away

Created by Andrew Hinderaker and from executive producer Jason Katims (Parenthood), the drama followed American astronaut Emma Green (Hilary Swank) as she led an international crew on the first mission to Mars, leaving behind her husband (Josh Charles) and daughter (Talitha Bateman).

Hoops Steve Berg Gil Ozeri Jake Johnson Netflix
Netflix

Hoops

The animated comedy followed a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach (Jake Johnson) with hopes of making to the “big leagues” and change his miserable life if he could just turn around his god awful team.

Hit & Run, Lior Raz, Netflix
JOJO WHILDEN/NETFLIX

Hit & Run

The drama starring and created by Fauda‘s Lior Raz followed a man who seeks answers following the hit-and-run death of his wife in Tel Aviv. Despite its international reach, the show was canceled less than two months after its debut.

