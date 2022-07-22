‘For All Mankind’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple TV+

With three episodes left in Season 3, Apple TV+ has renewed For All Mankind for a fourth season. The cast and creators announced the renewal during their San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, July 22. The space drama stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, and Wrenn Schmidt, and explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended.

For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon. Season 3 moves viewers into the early ‘90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: MARS.

The Red Planet becomes the prime target not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Characters go head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars collide and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion. Season 2 took place in 1983 during the height of the Cold War.

Production on For All Mankind Season 4 is set to begin in August, with Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Edi Gathegi also returning for more.

The series is executive produced by Outlander‘s Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis for Tall Ship Productions. Moore co-created the series with Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, who serve as showrunners and executive producers. David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie also EP for Tall Ship. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The fourth season of the acclaimed drama joins the expanding list of recently renewed Apple Originals, including Loot, Schmigadoon!, Severance, Pachinko, The Afterparty, and Slow Horses, as well as award-winning comedies Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest, Dickinson, and more.

For All Mankind, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+