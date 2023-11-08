‘For All Mankind’ EP Previews New Challenges as Series Races Into the Future for Season 4

Countdown to an adrenaline rush! The fast-moving fourth season of the alt-history drama, For All Mankind, set in a world where the space race never ended relaunches in the year 2003 with a harrowing mission commanded by brave astronaut Ed Baldwin (a further aged-up Joel Kinnaman), now the solar system’s gutsiest grandad.

Eight years have passed since we last saw Ed, one of the first Americans in space during the 1960s. In the Season 3 finale, he transported his pregnant researcher daughter Kelly (Cynthy Wu) in a risky flight from the planet’s surface to an orbiting ship so she could give birth safely. He then got the shocking news that his ex-wife, entrepreneur Karen (Shantel VanSanten), had been killed by a terrorist bomb at the Johnson Space Center, along with the first American woman on the moon, Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger).

Surviving the tragedy — but assumed dead — was JSC director Margo Madison (Wrenn Schmidt), who was about to be exposed for trading NASA secrets with a Soviet contact. (Of note for Season 4: Daniel Stern joins the cast as the NASA administrator tasked with updating the agency for the 21st century.)

And while there’s a political crisis brewing in the Soviet Union, on Mars, the U.S. and USSR are cooperating on lucrative asteroid mining. The dangerous job has attracted “everyday citizens looking for new challenges and bigger paychecks,” says executive producer Maril Davis. But disagreements among the growing population in Happy Valley could make peace as hard to find on Mars as water.

For All Mankind, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, November 10, Apple TV+

