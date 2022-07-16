Even if we may not actually be traveling to new places this summer, TV has served as an escape for us this week, taking us everywhere from Mars to the Sweet Hereafter (a.k.a. Heaven, in Riverdale terms). And with this batch of new episodes, of course, came some out-of-this-world dialogue.

Riverdale got even more witchy, with the appearance of a resurrected Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) after her demise on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix miniseries Boo, Bitch carried on the supernatural train, with Lana Condor playing a fame-obsessed teenage ghost. Meanwhile on Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, it was far from smooth sailing in the race to land on Mars.

Only Murders in the Building introduced us to a network of passageways behind the walls of the Arconia, thanks to the newest and youngest member of the crime-solving crew (Zoe Colletti). Finally, two superhero shows came to a close: Disney+’s Ms. Marvel and Prime Video’s The Boys (one was definitely gorier than the other).

So what lines caught our eye in this week’s stellar line up? Read further to find out.