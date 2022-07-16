Best Lines of the Week (July 8-14): ‘From Now on, I’m Calling the Shots’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Joel Kinnaman as Ed in For All Mankind
Apple TV+

Even if we may not actually be traveling to new places this summer, TV has served as an escape for us this week, taking us everywhere from Mars to the Sweet Hereafter (a.k.a. Heaven, in Riverdale terms). And with this batch of new episodes, of course, came some out-of-this-world dialogue.

Riverdale got even more witchy, with the appearance of a resurrected Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) after her demise on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Netflix miniseries Boo, Bitch carried on the supernatural train, with Lana Condor playing a fame-obsessed teenage ghost. Meanwhile on Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, it was far from smooth sailing in the race to land on Mars.

Ask Matt: Special Emmys EditionSee Also

Ask Matt: Special Emmys Edition

Readers share their thoughts on snubs and surprises for shows like 'Yellowstone,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Ghosts,' & more.

Only Murders in the Building introduced us to a network of passageways behind the walls of the Arconia, thanks to the newest and youngest member of the crime-solving crew (Zoe Colletti). Finally, two superhero shows came to a close: Disney+’s Ms. Marvel and Prime Video’s The Boys (one was definitely gorier than the other).

So what lines caught our eye in this week’s stellar line up? Read further to find out.

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley and Jeffrey Wright as Bernard in Westworld
HBO

Westworld (HBO)

Ashley: “So, loitering in the parking lot of some s**tty diner is the key to saving the world now?”

Bernard: “No. She is.”

—At The Road’s End Diner, a woman (​​Aurora Perrineau) who Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) thinks will save the world shows up in a militarized SUV, asking if they are “with the cause.”

Logan in The Bachelorette
ABC

The Bachelorette (ABC)

“When I heard there was going to be two bachelorettes, I figured I should practice hanging out with a couple of cute chicks all the time, right?”

—Contestant Logan quips, holding two chicks while introducing himself to Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Selena Gomez as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Charles: “Can you talk to her and just find out anything?”

Mabel: “Why? Because I’m a girl?”

Charles: “No! Because you’re young. She used the word ‘Manhatty,’ and you just used ‘hot goss.’ It’s like I’m watching Squid Games without subtitles. Just… I’ll give you $200.”

Mabel: “I’ll do it free of charge. $200 on the Upper West Side will just get me a bagel and a soy latte.”

—Charles (Steve Martin) asks Mabel (Selena Gomez) to help him out, so that he can try to understand teenager Lucy (Zoe Colletti), his ex girlfriend’s kid that he cares deeply for.

Joel Kinnaman as Ed in For All Mankind
Apple TV+

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

“From now on, I’m calling the shots.”

—Ed (Joel Kinnaman) tells Helios CEO Dev (Edi Gathegi) over a video call that he has retaken control over the ship, after Dev tried to lock him out and prevent him from rescuing the Russian cosmonauts.

Camila Mendes as Veronica, Lily Reinhart as Betty, and Erin Westbrook as Tabitha in Riverdale
Colin Bentley/The CW

Riverdale (The CW)

“​​Sure, yeah, kill me temporarily so I can visit my ex-boyfriend in heaven. Why not?”

—Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) sarcastic response when asked if she could bring Archie (KJ Apa) back from the Sweet Hereafter

Tuca in Tuca & Bertie
HBO Max

Tuca & Bertie (HBO Max)

I have health insurance now. I can eat the glue.”

—Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) tells best friend Bertie (Ali Wong) that she wants to eat glue in a moment of period pain-induced weakness.

Sepideh Moafi as Agent McCauley in Black Bird
Apple TV+

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

“I think he can handle himself. Personable, non-threatening demeanor, and he doesn’t have an ego that announces itself half an hour before he enters a f**king room.”

Agent McCauley (Sepideh Moafi) reveals to Jimmy (Taron Egerton) that she’s interviewing other candidates for the mission to befriend a suspected serial killer and get a confession out of him.

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir in Ms. Marvel
Disney+

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Aamir: “In classic Khan gossip train, you tell Ammi, she tells Abbu, and we overhear because he always has his phone on speaker.”

Ammi: “Speaker. Speaker is the problem.”

Abbu: “Speaker is just very convenient.”

—Kamala’s brother Aamir (Saagar Shaikh) jokes after Kamala (Iman Vellani) was about to announce to the family that she was a superhero — but discovered everyone already knew.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys
Prime Video

The Boys (Prime Video)

Soldier Boy: “Maybe if I’d raised you… I could’ve made you better. And not some weak, sniveling p***y, starved for attention. But there’s no fixing that now.”

Homelander: “Weak? I’m you.”

Soldier Boy: “I know. You’re a f**king disappointment.”

—Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) scolds his biological son Homelander (Antony Starr), deciding to try to kill him.

Zoe Colletti as Gia in Boo, Bitch
Erik Voake/Netflix

Boo, Bitch (Netflix)

Erika: “Isn’t it odd that I can pee?”

Gia: “I don’t know. If a ghost in Ghostbusters can give a BJ, then it makes sense for you to pee.”

—Erika (Lana Condor) panics after her and BFF Gia’s (Zoe Colletti) research session trying to figure out what exactly being a ghost entails.

Black Bird

Boo, Bitch

For All Mankind

Ms. Marvel

Only Murders in the Building

Riverdale

The Bachelorette

The Boys

Tuca & Bertie

Ali Wong

Antony Starr

Camila Mendes

Edi Gathegi

Gabby Windey

Iman Vellani

Jeffrey Wright

Jensen Ackles

Joel Kinnaman

Kiernan Shipka

Lana Condor

Luke Hemsworth

Rachel Recchia

Selena Gomez

Sepideh Moafi

Steve Martin

Taron Egerton

Tiffany Haddish

Zoe Colletti