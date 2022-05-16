‘For All Mankind’ Teases New Space Race to Mars in Latest Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

The latest trailer for Season 3 of Apple TV+‘s alt-reality drama For All Mankind has arrived ahead of its return on Friday, June 10.

Gear up for another time jump as the series races ahead roughly ten years, moving into the early ’90s with an all-new high-stakes space race at hand. The next planetary frontier is on the horizon as the characters at the center of this series from co-creators, Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi set their sights on Mars.

On the show’s season premiere date, viewers can look forward to one new episode with single installments arriving weekly every Friday through August 12. As Season 3 picks up, the Red Planet is all the rage as the Space Race heats up once more between not only the U.S. and the Soviet Union but also with an unexpected new entrant that has a lot to prove and even more at stake.

Going head-to-head in a three-way competition sees the characters’ ambitions for Mars come into conflict with their loyalties which are also tested in the pressure cooker-like atmosphere. The pressure continues to build reaching a climactic conclusion that viewers won’t want to miss.

As teased in the trailer, below, stars Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt return. They’ll appear alongside the newest series regular Edi Gathegi who plays Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

Showrun by Nedivi and Wolpert, they serve as executive producers alongside Moore, Maril Davis, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Nichole Beattie for the Sony Pictures Television production. Don’t miss For All Mankind when it returns, catch the preview, below, and tune into Apple TV+ this June.

For All Mankind, Series Premiere, Friday, June 10, Apple TV+