‘Resident Alien’ Creator Teases Even Messier Second Half of Season 2

Phoning home is not an option! The titular E.T. (Alan Tudyk) of Syfy’s standout dramedy resumes his second year of inhabiting the body of earthling Harry Vanderspeigle amid the fallout from pal Asta (Sara Tomko) gunning down a shady dude from the real Harry’s past in the second half of Resident Alien Season 2.

“Asta is not handling it well,” explains creator Chris Sheridan, adding that things get even messier once her BFF, D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund), becomes involved. “What’s the saying? ‘A friend helps you move, but a true friend helps you move a body.’”

More trouble on tap: That alien assassin (Enver Gjokaj) we met in the midseason finale sticks around, and a feral baby alien (above) runs loose in Patience, Colorado. We love him already.

Resident Alien also stars Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Corey Reynolds, Judah Prehn, and Meredith Garretson. The cast stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to talk about the new episodes, with Tudyk saying Harry is “going to do my best [to help Asta]” in the fallout of the murder. As Sheridan added, “Harry’s kind of happy that Asta has killed someone. Now they’re sort of both murderers.”

The Resident Alien midseason finale aired in March. And Sheridan said at SDCC that filming amid COVID restrictions actually strengthened the show, saying, “I get to know them as people and as actors really well, so trying to tailor their characters towards their strengths and trying to bring out the humanity in everyone. … The key to the show, I think, is making the audience love them as characters because the more the audience loves them, the more they’re going to buy that maybe Harry someday will believe they’re worth saving.”

Find out if the humans of Patience, Colorado are, indeed, worth saving when Resident Alien returns August 10.

