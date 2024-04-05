[Warning: The below contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 8 of Resident Alien, “Homecoming.”]

The end of Resident Alien Season 3 was a doozy. The episode, titled “Homecoming,” dropped bombshell after bombshell, from the moon being a full-on spaceship to Harry (Alan Tudyk) being body-snatched by a Mantid and beyond.

While Syfy has not yet renewed the hit sci-fi-comedy for a fourth season, some of the details of what’ll happen if and when the show returns are starting to come into our orbit.

Here’s a look at everything we know about Resident Alien Season 4 so far.

Will Asta realize Harry’s been body-swapped?

Now that Harry (Alan Tudyk) has had his body taken over by a Mantid (voiced by Clancy Brown), fans are probably wondering whether the humans in his life will recognize the change of demeanor — Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn) certainly noticed some differences in his grown-up foe.

Showrunner Chris Sheridan told TVinsider, though, even his closest pal Asta (Sara Tomko) might struggle to tell the difference: “Asta knows Harry better than anyone else on Earth, so you certainly would expect that [she’d notice]. That being said, Mantids are experts at shapeshifting and taking over the personality of other beings, so Asta’s going to have to be pretty clever to pick it up.”

Does Mike know Harry’s an alien now?

Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) might be more in the know about the existence of extra-terrestrials on Earth than he was before, but that doesn’t mean he’s aware of Harry’s true identity. Sheridan explained, “He knows aliens are real, but still doesn’t know that Harry is one of them…yet.”

However, Sheridan also implied Season 4 might be the one where he finds out. “With more people being dragged into the alien storyline, it does feel like the walls are closing in on Harry,” Sheridan told TV Insider. “And now that Mike believes in aliens, it also seems like his next thought could be, ‘If aliens are here, they could be disguised as any one of us! Timmy the sandwich guy puts mustard in his chicken salad. He might be one!'”

Will all of the believers team up now?

Now that Mike has joined the fold of those who sort of know that aliens exist in their world, Sheridan says there’s a chance fans will see some factions arise among the believers.

He told SYFY Wire, “The characters have almost fallen into three different factions, where you have Asta, D’arcy, and Harry, who know about Harry’s stuff and are a little bit all-knowing in other stuff. But then you have Mike and Liv, who now believe that aliens exist. You have Ben and Kate, who now believe that aliens exist. So now you’re waiting for, ‘Are they gonna team up?’ I think that’s going to be fun to explore”

Sheridan continued, “Maybe we’ll even get into two camps, where you have the camp that knows about Greys but doesn’t know that Harry is an alien and then the Harry group that knows kind of everything…while a Mantid is running amok eating people in town.”

What’s going on with General McCallister?

The Season 3 finale saw General McAllister (Linda Hamilton) abandon her usual quest to rid the Earth of all E.T.s and instead step into a mysterious portal. So what’s next for the hardliner?

Sheridan previewed, “I think McCallister is on a personal journey of her own. She feels like she’s in the process of failing her mission, one she’s spent her whole life on. And the portal could take her in one of two different directions, toward the problem or away from it. I know which way she’s headed, and I can’t wait to explore that next season.”

Will Asta actually go there with Joseph now?

Asta might have only “dated” Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) in Season 3 as a ploy to get information on him, things might change in Season 4. During a Wondercon panel for the show on April 2, Tomko said that she doesn’t know what her emotional struggle will be in the fourth season, but she’s sure there will be one. Perhaps, since Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) is still alive and helped the humans, it’s possible he could become Asta’s love interest? Remember, there was Harry’s line in the finale that if he helped them, Asta would date him again. To be continued…

Will the world of Earthly aliens expand beyond Patience in Season 4?

At WonderCon, Sheridan indicated that the small town of Patience, Colorado, isn’t necessarily the only hotspot for alien encounters in the world of the show. Sheridan told the crowd, “The reality is a lot of people feel … that, ‘Oh, Ben and Kate are in trouble now because the Greys are coming. And what is it about Patience that all the alien activity is there?’ And the truth is, there’s nothing about Patience, there’s nothing different about Patience.”

“The scary thing is — and people do believe this, and I do as well — is those aliens are everywhere,” he continued. “It’s not because Ben and Kate are in Patience. It’s just because they’re human beings on Earth that they’re being abducted. Because if Harry never landed in Patience to do what he was doing, the story would still be that Ben and Kate are being abducted by these aliens… I think that’s what’s so scary about it. And I think we’ll explore more of that in Season 4.”