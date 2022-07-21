‘Resident Alien’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal at Syfy

Here’s some great news ahead of the Syfy drama’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday: Resident Alien is not going anywhere.

The network has announced it has renewed the show for Season 3. This news comes ahead of the Alan Tudyk-led drama’s return for the second half of Season 2 on Wednesday, August 10 at 10/9c. (The series had been renewed for its second season before the first finished airing as well.)

The early renewal is no surprise, given that it ranks among this year’s top 15 most-watched cable series and top 5 most-watched cable dramas, with an average of 2.3 million viewers in L+7. Factoring in all airings, it has reached nearly 11 million viewers. Plus, it was recently nominated for Hollywood Critics Association’s Best Comedy Series.

Resident Alien is based on the Dark Horse comics and follows Tudyk’s crash-landed alien, Harry, whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In Season 2, he is once again stranded on Earth and must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. The second half of Season 2 picks up in the immediate aftermath of the shocking action Asta (Sara Tomko) took to save Harry’s life. They must deal with the emotional fallout of the night all while searching for the alien baby – a search that leads to big realizations for each of them. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) solve a big case, Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garrettson) attempt to sell Patience on a new resort, and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) fights the challenge of a lifetime. The series also stars Judah Prehn.

Resident Alien is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment. It was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, and Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV also serve as executive producers.

Resident Alien, Season 2 Returns, Wednesday, August 10, 10/9c, Syfy