Britt Robertson has been cast as a series regular on The Rookie: Feds coming to ABC. She joins Niecy Nash-Betts, who will lead the series as Simone Clark, the FBI Academy’s oldest rookie, on The Rookie spinoff.

Robertson will play Laura Stensen, a “black sheep” of her family full of brilliant academics, according to Deadline. Laura is the youngest person ever brought onto the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit, but she throws herself into her work after discovering that her boyfriend was having an affair with her best friend — something the professional behavior analyst can’t believe she missed. Now, Laura is eager to get her mojo back by throwing her “socially awkward, workaholic, book-smart self” into her work.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The spinoff was first introduced in The Rookie Season 4. In the two-part arc, Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the Los Angeles FBI bring in Nash-Betts’ Simone when one of the ex-guidance counselor’s former students becomes a suspect in a terrorist attack. The episodes also introduced Special Agent Matthew Garza, played by Felix Solis, and Frankie Faison played Christopher “Cutty” Clark. Both have been tapped as series regulars in The Rookie: Feds. Kat Foster‘s Special Agent Casey Fox will not be in the series.

The Rookie: Feds will premiere on Tuesday, September 27 at 10/9c, ABC has announced. It will air after Bachelor in Paradise as part of the network’s fall 2022 lineup.

The programming features a handful of new series including fellow fall drama Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank and the midseason comedy Not Dead Yet starring Gina Rodriguez.

The Rookie: Feds is created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, who executive produce along with Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller. Entertainment One will develop and distribute the series, which is a co-production with ABC Signature.

Robertson most recently starred on Big Sky on ABC and was previously seen in Shondaland’s For the People and Netflix‘s Girlboss. She’ll next appear in the film The Re-Education of Molly Singer.

The Rookie: Feds, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, 10/9c, ABC