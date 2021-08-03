‘Big Sky’: Who’s Not Coming Back in Season 2?

As ABC’s Big Sky gets ready to return for a second season this fall, Britt Robertson will not be returning as Cheyenne Kleinsasser, TVLine is reporting. And Michelle Forbes, who played Cheyenne’s mother Margaret, will also be absent from the new season.

See Also 'Big Sky' Season 2: 7 Questions We Need Answered From who survives to a dead character's twin, the Season 1 finale left off with several major lingering threads.

Season 1 ended with Cheyenne and Margaret being the only two remaining members of their family. Margaret refused to help her husband Horst (Ted Levine) when he began choking on pills, choosing to let him die by refusing to give him water. Cheyenne later announced to Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) that she was now in charge of the ranch as the new head of the family by dropping off cupcakes decorated like white lions.

In an interview with TV Insider, Executive Producer Elwood Reid hinted at Cheyenne’s exit, leaving the possibility for her return open. “Cheyenne was such a fun character to write and in that small town of Montana in that world, she is someone who could come back and perhaps be an ally or a nemesis to them. Britt Robertson, who played Cheyenne, was not one of those characters any of us as writers wanted to let go of. She was so much fun to write. I had that cupcake scene just to let the audience know she could stop by at any time.”

Along with Reid, Big Sky Season 1 was produced by David E. Kelley and Ross Fineman. 20th Television produced the show in association with A+E Studios. Reid will return as Season 2’s showrunner, with Kelley executive producing once more.

Big Sky, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 30, 10/9c, ABC