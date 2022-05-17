In addition to setting its lineup for fall and midseason of the 2022-2023 season, ABC has released the first videos previewing its new series, Alaska, The Rookie: Feds, and Not Dead Yet.

Joining Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays in the fall (at 10/9c) is Alaska, which stars Hilary Swank as disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald. She leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption. Watch the teaser below for a peek at one of the stories she’ll be digging into.

Alaska also stars Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik, Matt Malloy as Bob Young, Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy, Grace Dove as Rosalind “Roz” Friendly, Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin, Ami Park as Jieun Park, and Craig Frank as Austin Greene.

Tom McCarthy is creator and executive producer. He also wrote and directed the pilot. Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News), and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on the series. “Alaska” is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Then coming on Tuesdays at 10/9c and giving us two nights of The Rookie is the spinoff following Niecy Nash-Betts’ Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI academy. The Rookie: Feds was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of the Nathan Fillion-led series, when the LAPD enlisted her help after one of her former students was a suspect in a terror attack. See Simone in action below.

The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark and Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza.

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers. Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller are executive producers.

Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) returns to TV in the midseason with the comedy Not Dead Yet as Nell Stevens, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find, writing obituaries, she starts getting life advice from an unlikely source. Watch the teaser below to see what surprises her.

Not Dead Yet, adapted from the book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up by Alexandra Potter, also stars Joshua Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

Casey Johnson and David Windsor are creators and executive producers. Joining them as executive producers are Rodriguez and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh.

Alaska, Series Premiere, Fall, ABC

The Rookie: Feds, Series Premiere, Fall, ABC

Not Dead Yet, Series Premiere, Midseason, ABC