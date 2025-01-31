Britt Robertson Set to Bring Her ‘Feds’ Character to ‘The Rookie’

The Rookie: Feds may have only lasted a single season, but the Niecy Nash-led spinoff continues to feed us with frequent appearances on The Rookie by its former cast members.

Felix Solis, who originated his Feds character of FBI field-division chief Matthew Garza on the mothership, has popped up a few times since Feds‘ cancelation in 2023. And just last week, we saw Kevin Zegers and Devika Bhise return as FBI Special Agent Brendon Acres and his forensics-expert girlfriend Antoinette Benneteau to help Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and company with a manhunt.

Now, we have exclusive confirmation that actress Britt Robertson will be badging up again as Acres’ FBI training agent, Laura Stenson. During his chat with us on TV Insider’s The Rookie aftershow this week, Eric Winter revealed that not only would Solis be back, but that we could count on some Bradford-Stenson stuff in the future.

“I love Felix and I get some stuff with him throughout the season,” Winter said. “And Kevin’s partner…Britt comes in. I get some great scenes with Britt. She’s lovely. She’s a lot of fun. So there are more coming throughout the season where we utilize Feds in the right way and still keep those characters active in our universe.”
Robertson has previously guested as Stenson in Seasons 5, as well as Season 6’s finale. Who else from Feds do you want to see swing by? And who should they interact with?

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC

