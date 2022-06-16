Start counting down the days to your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite) ABC shows because the network has announced the premiere dates for its fall 2022 lineup.

It all begins with a night of comedies (including the breakout hit Abbott Elementary) and Big Sky‘s move to Wednesdays (with additions of Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire as the new sheriff in town and the mercurial matriarch of an established local family) on September 21. Then comes the first-ever live episode of Shark Tank, with all six original Sharks, to kick off its new season on September 23.

Usually a summer fave, Bachelor in Paradise is coming this fall, with the premiere on Tuesday, September 27, followed by new drama The Rookie: Feds, with Niecy Nash-Betts. Bachelor in Paradise‘s Monday night airings will begin on October 3, followed by the season premiere of The Good Doctor, which will hit 100 episodes this year. The other new fall drama is Alaska Daily (formerly Alaska) with Hilary Swank, kicking off after the premieres of Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, October 6.

Check out ABC’s fall 2022 premiere dates below.

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 p.m.: The Conners

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (New Night)

9:31 p.m.: Home Economics

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (New Night)

Friday, September 23

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank

9:01 p.m.: 20/20 (Two Hours)

Sunday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy!

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie

Tuesday, September 27

8:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds

Sunday, October 2

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

Monday, October 3

8:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Thursday, October 6

8:00 p.m.: Station 19

9:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy

10:01 p.m.: Alaska Daily