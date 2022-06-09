‘Sugar’: Colin Farrell Joins Apple TV+ Genre-Bending Series

Apple TV+ is adding another superstar to its ranks as Colin Farrell boards Mark Protosevich’s genre-bending new series Sugar.



The actor will star in and executive produce the project from Protosevich who is best known for titles like The Cell, I Am Legend, and Thor. This is the latest TV role that Farrell’s been attached to following HBO Max‘s greenlight for The Batman spinoff series The Penguin which would focus on the star’s character Oswald Cobblepot.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Sugar will be directed by Academy Award-nominee Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes) who executive produces the project alongside Simon Kinberg (The Martian), Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Scott Greenberg (The Guilty), and Chip Vucellich (American Horror Story). This marks the second collaboration for Kinberg’s Genre Films and Apple TV+ following the release of Invasion.

According to Deadline, Sugar will be based in Los Angeles and will be a modern take on the private detective story. Not many other details were provided about Sugar‘s premise, but for those familiar with Kinberg’s Invasion, the series is a character-driven sci-fi drama that will be back for a second season at the streamer. It stars Sam Neill as sheriff John Bell Tyson, Shamier Anderson as a homesick American soldier in the Middle East, and more.

Sugar joins a plethora of high-quality content from the premium streamer which features Emmy-winning shows like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show and newer titles like the critically acclaimed Pachinko, Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss, and the Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led The Essex Serpent.

The platform also delivered this year’s Best Picture winner at the Oscars with the beloved film, Coda, marking the first time in history that a streaming service has won Best Picture. Stay tuned for additional details on this forthcoming series as Sugar takes shape at Apple TV+.

Sugar, Series Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+