Tom Hiddleston & Claire Danes on Faith and Superstition in ‘The Essex Serpent’ (VIDEO)

After eight seasons of playing tough and troubled Carrie Mathison on Showtime’s Homeland, Claire Danes has clearly found a role far removed in Apple TV+’s The Essex Serpent. The six-episode adaptation of Sarah Perry’s bestselling Victorian novel of the same name introduces us to widower Cora Seaborne (Danes), who sees a new life ahead of her after the end of her abusive marriage. She relocates to the small village of Aldwinter in Essex. It’s here where Cora develops free thinking that was uncommon for women at the time and superstition about a destructive serpent that may or may not exist.

It’s also here where Cora meets local pastor Will Ransome (Tom Hiddleston), who is a prominent member of the community but finds himself at odds with the townspeople when the serpent superstition takes on new life after a tragedy strikes. The series also stars Clemence Poesy and Fear the Walking Dead alum Frank Dillane.

Since the series was also shot in Essex with many exterior scenes, the actors definitely got dirty upon the first meeting of their characters: They join forces to help a sheep that is stuck in the mud. “That was a very heavy sheep,” Danes says with a laugh.

But, all joking and sheep aside, Danes’ character starts at a place of awakening and enlightenment where her world truly opens up. “She had been in a very abusive relationship for her entire adult life,” Danes says of Cora realizing how restrained she had been in her marriage. “She’s strangely naive,” she adds.

Unlike many in his congregation, Will doesn’t believe in the serpent. “His faith has given him certainty and clarity, specifically as a man who people look to for answers,” Hiddleston says. “His faith is very progressive and his belief in God is that God is the force of love in the world and he’s wary of superstition.” Perhaps Cora will open up his world as well.

The Essex Serpent drops two episodes on May 13 and then weekly every Friday through June 10, Apple TV+