‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Prime Video Debut

Prime Video is going all-in on the summer vibes as the streamer orders its yet-to-debut series The Summer I Turned Pretty for Season 2.

Set to premiere Friday, June 17, the drama is an adaptation of best-selling author Jenny Han‘s novel of the same name. “When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we’d need more than one season to honor the story we are telling,” said Han. “To receive a second season pickup ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendships. Described as a coming-of-age story, it is about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

The story is part of a trilogy of novels from Han that also includes It’s Not Summer Without You and We’ll Always Have Summer. Han is best known in the television world for the Netflix film adaptations of her other novels To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love, and To All the Boys: Always and Forever as well as the upcoming spinoff series XO Kitty starring Anna Cathcart.

Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to be led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka who serve as executive producers alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Gabrielle Stanton, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee. The series stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott.

“As fans anticipate the beach fun and young romance in the upcoming first season, we’re excited to announce more summer to come with a second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “We look forward to our Prime Video customers returning to Cousins Beach with Jenny Han and her characters as they continue their coming-of-age journeys for another season.”

Stay tuned for the Season 1 premiere of The Summer I Turned Pretty this June on Prime Video and keep an eye out for Season 2 updates as the next chapter takes shape.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 1 Premiere, Friday, June 17, Prime Video