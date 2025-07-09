The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Season 3 premiere is quickly approaching, but when is it going to become available to viewers? That’s a question Prime Video subscribers are likely to ask as we approach the show’s final chapter, and we have the answers.

As previously announced, The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third season will premiere on Wednesday, July 16, but when it comes to streaming, timing is everything. So, what time is the show going to begin streaming on July 16? As showrunner and author Jenny Han, upon whose books the show is based, revealed in an Instagram post on July 6, Season 3 would drop episodes at midnight on Wednesdays (if you’re on the West Coast).

“Midnights (PT) like this — episodes drop every Wednesday at 12AM PT starting July 16 🌙,” Han captioned a video of the show’s cast members as they geared up for the upcoming release. In other words, 12am PT/3am ET is when viewers can begin streaming the series. This definitely differs from past releases, which have usually been around 8/7c the evening before the technical airdate.

It was previously announced that Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty would premiere with two episodes on July 16, leaving single episodes to drop each Wednesday after through September 17 when the finale arrives.

Fans are getting a super-sized season of fun as the show expands to 11 episodes, up from Season 2’s eight episodes and Season 1’s seven.

As fans know by now, The Summer I Turned Pretty chronicles the events from Han’s trilogy of books, and Season 3 is set to tackle the plots from the final novel, We’ll Always Have Summer. It tells the coming-of-age story of Belly Conklin (Lola Tung), who vacations every summer to Cousins Beach, where she stays in the house of her mother’s best friend.

There, she finds herself torn between Fisher brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Who will she choose in the end? Tune in to find out as the final season streams on Prime Video, and let us know what time you plan to tune into the show in the comments section below.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, July 16, 3am/2c, Prime Video