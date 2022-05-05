The Summer I Turned Pretty teaser is not just a look at the newest adaptation of a Jenny Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) novel, it’s also a chance to get a first listen of Taylor Swift’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version).”

The new series debuts on Prime Video on Friday, June 17, and the multigenerational drama hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

“I thought this summer was going to be like all the other summers. But it’s not. Because I won’t let it be,” Belly’s (Lola Tung) voiceover begins the teaser. The video offers a look at that love triangle in addition to a listen of Swift’s song. (It will be available everywhere at midnight ET.) Watch it below.

The Summer I Turned Pretty also stars Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, and Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

Han, who wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as showrunners and executive produce with Karen Rosenfelt, as well as Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Series Premiere, Friday, June 17, Prime Video