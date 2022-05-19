Misha Collins wore a trench coat and a suit for 13 years as Castiel on Supernatural. And if you think he’ll finally get to wear a new costume as Harvey Dent in The CW‘s Gotham Knights, think again.

When the Gotham Knights pilot was announced in March, Collins joked about his Harvey Dent costume, tweeting, “I’ve asked if my version of the character could be wearing a beige trench coat over the grey suit. (I’m just not sure I’ll be comfortable in front of a camera without one.).”

Well, Collins may have girl bossed a little too close to the sun on this one, because that’s pretty much what his Harvey Dent costume is. Speaking with TV Insider ahead of The CW’s upfront presentation on Thursday, May 19 at the New York City Center, Collins revealed Harvey’s look.

“I’m wearing a trench coat again,” he says with a laugh. “I’m wearing a blue suit and a trench coat again, so we’re really just recycling the same exact wardrobe.”

Gotham Knights will be The CW’s latest Batman story (Batwoman was canceled after three seasons on April 29). But this Batman story — debuting as part of The CW’s fall 2022 lineup — is different from anything we’ve seen before in the ever-growing Batman lexicon. For starters, in this version, Batman is dead.

Bruce Wayne is murdered in the Gotham Knights pilot. And his adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan) is blamed for his death. To clear his name and bring justice to Bruce, Turner teams up with the children of Gotham’s villains. This mismatched group of fugitives will become Gotham’s next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights. Collins’ Harvey is the man trying to capture Turner.

“Batman’s adopted son, Turner Hayes, ends up falling into a role where he’s filling a vacuum left by Batman’s demise,” Collins tells TV Insider. “But at the same time, he’s framed for the murder itself. So I’m pursuing him, as well as all of law enforcement in Gotham.”

In addition to having a Batman-less Batman story, Collins says Gotham Knights is unique because of its characters, which are a mix of DC Comics characters and brand new characters written for the show.

“[Turner’s] on the run, but he’s defending Gotham at the same time. He’s a reluctant hero,” Collins says. “I think that’s an exciting new take on the Batman universe. And Oscar and our other cast mates are going to be these young, cool, new vigilante justice warriors. It’s going to be great.”

Gotham Knights got a series order from The CW on May 12. It will also star Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Rahart Adams, and Anna Lore.

Gotham Knights, Fall 2022, The CW