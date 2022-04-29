‘Batwoman’ Canceled After 3 Seasons at the CW

Another Arrowverse show — Arrow, Black Lightning, and Supergirl have all ended — on the CW is over.

The network has canceled Batwoman after three seasons, showrunner Caroline Dries announced on Twitter. “Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing an S4,” she wrote. “I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.”

Batwoman‘s third season ended in March and closed its Joker — Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) brother Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) — arc. The end of the season also saw Ryan and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finally get together. Plus, the finale teased a new villain, though Dries wouldn’t “commit to what it is” when discussing it with TV Insider.

“I know conceptually what I wanna do and how I want it to feel,” she said of a potential Season 4 at the time. “It’s something we haven’t seen yet and a big sort of world change [for the characters].”

When looking at Batwoman‘s average rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 compared to the rest of the CW’s shows, it ranked above the renewed Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale. It also ranked above Riverdale and Nancy Drew in average viewership.

The CW’s All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, and Walker have been renewed for the 2022-2023 season. With Batwoman‘s cancellation, that still leaves the fates of seven shows that are currently airing or have wrapped seasons up in the air: 4400, All American: Homecoming, Charmed, Dynasty, Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi.